Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

MHK traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $179.70. 409,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,046. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average is $192.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

