Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 128,921 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.