Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 14,308 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

