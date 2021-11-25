Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $917,000 Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $63.32.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

