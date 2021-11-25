Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

MNTK stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

