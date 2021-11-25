Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00383923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

