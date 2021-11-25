Morgan Stanley Acquires 311,531 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 1,361.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of PubMatic worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $132,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $7,221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $2,926,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,012,897.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.