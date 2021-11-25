Morgan Stanley Buys 907,467 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 404.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.59% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 890,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 323,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.