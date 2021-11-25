Morgan Stanley Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.46% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNI opened at $53.07 on Thursday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

