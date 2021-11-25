Morgan Stanley Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,556,000 after acquiring an additional 308,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,876,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

