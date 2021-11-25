Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s previous close.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

