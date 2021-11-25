Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $95.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE NEP opened at $87.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after acquiring an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

