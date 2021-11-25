Morgan Stanley Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $165.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $154.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $154.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

