Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $649.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

EVRAZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

