Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 354.45 ($4.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.77.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

