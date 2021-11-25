Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives $235.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.04. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.5196 dividend. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 48.52%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

