MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $642.64 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

