MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €187.15 ($212.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 83.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is €192.78 and its 200 day moving average is €201.36.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

