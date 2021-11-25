MultiVAC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.32 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. MultiVAC has a market cap of $81.61 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,722,598,292 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.