Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 501.7% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 7,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,409.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,403.96.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.