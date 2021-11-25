Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 501.7% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 7,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,409.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,403.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

