National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

