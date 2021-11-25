National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$113.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.23.

TSE:NA opened at C$104.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.9300006 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

