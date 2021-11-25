National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NFG opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

