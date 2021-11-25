National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of National Research worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of National Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth about $9,552,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $44,240.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,074 shares of company stock worth $2,776,743. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRC opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.70. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

