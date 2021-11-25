Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 26th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Natuzzi stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $185.85 million, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of Natuzzi worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

