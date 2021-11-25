Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 26th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.
Natuzzi stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $185.85 million, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.11.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
