Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 8,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 488,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

NVTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

