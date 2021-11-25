New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $111.83. 492,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

