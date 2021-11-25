Newfound Research LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.91. 9,681,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,717. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

