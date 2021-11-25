Newfound Research LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

NYSE NOW traded up $12.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $649.31. 837,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,568. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $662.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

