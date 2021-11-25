Newfound Research LLC Has $108,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,693. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

