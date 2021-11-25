Newfound Research LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 60,836 shares worth $3,432,141. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

