Newfound Research LLC Sells 84 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.17. 1,177,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

