Newscrypto Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $111.59 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00067034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.04 or 0.07621296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.60 or 1.00341904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.