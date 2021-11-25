Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.61 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $903,530.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.98 or 0.07619722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.64 or 0.99415925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.