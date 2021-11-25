NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,571.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.46 or 0.01066164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00273552 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001085 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029239 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002149 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.