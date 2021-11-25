NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Head to Head Review

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -157.90% -34.43% -30.02% Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81%

55.8% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Evotec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13 Evotec 0 2 1 0 2.33

NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 93.08%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evotec.

Volatility & Risk

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Evotec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $87.37 million 16.40 -$102.49 million ($1.61) -11.51 Evotec $572.16 million 13.46 $7.14 million N/A N/A

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats Evotec on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen on December 20, 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

