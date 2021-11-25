Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NICMF stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Nickel Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Company Profile

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

