NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce $11.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.34 billion. NIKE posted sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $172.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.