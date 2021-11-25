Nithya B. Das Sells 18,870 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $484,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OLO stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.