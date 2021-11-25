Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NRDXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Nordex alerts:

NRDXF stock remained flat at $$16.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023. Nordex has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.