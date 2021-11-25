Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JWN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.