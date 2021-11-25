North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

