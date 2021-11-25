Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of Codiak BioSciences worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 169.73% and a negative net margin of 425.30%. Equities analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.