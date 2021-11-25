Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 138.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after buying an additional 716,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $94.05 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00.

