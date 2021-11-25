Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.56 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,877,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,942,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.