Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.56 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,877,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,942,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66.

