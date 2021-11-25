Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 690.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of DarioHealth worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 300,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 139,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 157,757 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. DarioHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DRIO. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

