Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 269,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

