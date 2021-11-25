Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,990 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $242.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.