Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

