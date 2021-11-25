Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,893,113 shares of company stock valued at $660,001,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $341.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

